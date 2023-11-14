Local veterans hold flag retirement ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) -Coinciding with Veterans Day happening this past Saturday, local veterans from Mercer County got together to retire old flags. This took place at the Roselawn Cemetery in Princeton Monday morning and saw more than one hundred and fifty flags of various sizes retired. Some flags were retired by burning while ones made from nylon were buried in accordance with American Legion regulations. But this wasn’t a flag burning meant to disrespect the flag; these flags are no longer suitable for flying. One veteran and member of the American Legion says the biggest difference between this and a flag burning at a protest is its intent: respect, both to the flag itself and the soldiers who took it into battle.

“We’re trying to do the right thing and dispose of these flags... correctly... and with respect. These other people are not doing it with respect...” says Jim Worsham, chaplain of the Mercer County Veterans Honor Guard and member of the American Legion Post 54, “...If you stop and think about it, every generation since we began have had to fight one way or the other so we could preserve our freedom. And when they went into battle, this was the flag.”

Worsham says this isn’t the first time holding this ceremony at Roselawn Cemetery. They had previously held one around Memorial Day. He adds, if you have flag that you would like retired, you can drop it off at Roselawn who will contact the American Legion to pick it up.

