Live performance of Miracle on 34th Street coming to Granada Theater

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) -First released in 1947, Miracle on 34th Street has had multiple adaptations through the years, but this adaptation will take it from the screen to the stage (the historic Granada Theater stage, that is.

“Well, we wanted to pick something that would bring everybody together, something that was heartwarming, something that everybody would want to see. And this is an old movie, a classic that I remember as a kid watching it as my mom would make us all sit and watch some sort of show at Christmas time and this was one of them. It’s a great title,” says Tim Smith, house manager at the Granada Theater.

The story sticks to its source material, starting with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and a man claiming to be the real Kris Kringle who begins working as a department store Santa.

“Oh, I’m just an old man out in New York City, and I’m finding something to do that suits me very well,” says Jim Bartlett who is playing Kris Kringle in the show.

“The person who is playing Kris Kringle, he actually grew his beard out for this production, so... they’re really excited about putting this together for the community,” says Smith.

This play will be performed by the “315 Company,” the in-house production company at the Granada. This is their seventeenth theater production and their fourth at the Granada theater. Smith says their production of Miracle on 34th Street is fun for all ages, especially with all ages acting together on stage: from the age of 7 to 87.

“It’s really good, and come and see us,” says Damarius, one of the young performers.

“It’s the best play,” says Jaxson, the youngest member of the cast.

Damarius and Jaxson say they’re having a great time performing in this Christmas classic and say you’ll enjoy watching it as well.

The show has a two-performance run. It’s set for this weekend, Saturday, November 18th and Sunday, November 19th. Tickets can be purchased at the Granada Theater’s website.

