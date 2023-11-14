Crews extinguish camper fire in Hinton

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews were dispatched to a fire in the New River Road area of Hinton this morning.

Summers County Dispatch said that a call for a camper on fire came in at 9:01 a.m.

Dispatch originally sent a countywide call for fire departments, but once on scene, retracted that need. Those who responded were Summers County VFD, Hinton Fire Department, and Pipestem VFD. EMS was on scene, but transport was not needed.

The scene was cleared at 11:15 a.m.

