Crews extinguish camper fire in Hinton

Fire reported on New River Road in Hinton.
Fire reported on New River Road in Hinton.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Crews were dispatched to a fire in the New River Road area of Hinton this morning.

Summers County Dispatch said that a call for a camper on fire came in at 9:01 a.m.

Dispatch originally sent a countywide call for fire departments, but once on scene, retracted that need. Those who responded were Summers County VFD, Hinton Fire Department, and Pipestem VFD. EMS was on scene, but transport was not needed.

The scene was cleared at 11:15 a.m.

