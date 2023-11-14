City of Beckley accepting entries for Christmas Parade

Beckley Christmas Parade 2022
Beckley Christmas Parade 2022(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Beckley is currently accepting entries for the annual Christmas Parade.

The parade is set for Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m. with the line-up of floats and vehicles beginning at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School and the line-up of bands, dancers, & walking units beginning at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Villages”. The broad theme may feature any village from Bethlehem to the North Pole to Whoville to Gingerbread houses or decorated buildings in a village. Floats should have signs on all four sides identifying the group on the float. Parade categories include church/religious, business/commercial, schools, non-profit business/organization, and civic/service club. 

The trophies will be awarded for the best overall, five float categories (1st & 2nd), along with the judges’ choice walking unit, dance/theatre group, animal unit, classic car, and bands. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best overall ($100) and 1st place in the five float categories ($50). An Awards Ceremony will occur after the parade at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre on Neville Street.

The Parade Grand Marshals will be the YMCA’s Spirit of Beckley honorees Richard and Beth Jarrell.  Santa Claus will be near the end of the parade.

If interested in entering the parade, complete the entry form found on Beckley.Events Community Calendar by November 30.  Contact Beckley Events, 304-256-1776, with any questions.  The organizing committee appreciates the community’s interest and support of this annual tradition.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Eric Shawn Phillips
Princeton man sentenced to 30 years for child exploitation crime
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Missing veteran banners
Missing veterans banners cause concern for Wyoming County resident

Latest News

Steep Valley Fire
NRGNPP: Steep Valley Fire has increased to over 2,000 acres
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony to perform at the State Fair of West Virginia in 2024
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Live performance of Miracle on 34th Street coming to Granada Theater
Live performance of Miracle on 34th Street coming to Granada Theater