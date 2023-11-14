City of Beckley accepting entries for Christmas Parade

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Beckley is currently accepting entries for the annual Christmas Parade.

The parade is set for Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m. with the line-up of floats and vehicles beginning at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School and the line-up of bands, dancers, & walking units beginning at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza.

This year’s parade theme is “Christmas Villages”. The broad theme may feature any village from Bethlehem to the North Pole to Whoville to Gingerbread houses or decorated buildings in a village. Floats should have signs on all four sides identifying the group on the float. Parade categories include church/religious, business/commercial, schools, non-profit business/organization, and civic/service club.

The trophies will be awarded for the best overall, five float categories (1st & 2nd), along with the judges’ choice walking unit, dance/theatre group, animal unit, classic car, and bands. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best overall ($100) and 1st place in the five float categories ($50). An Awards Ceremony will occur after the parade at The Raleigh Playhouse & Theatre on Neville Street.

The Parade Grand Marshals will be the YMCA’s Spirit of Beckley honorees Richard and Beth Jarrell. Santa Claus will be near the end of the parade.

If interested in entering the parade, complete the entry form found on Beckley.Events Community Calendar by November 30. Contact Beckley Events, 304-256-1776, with any questions. The organizing committee appreciates the community’s interest and support of this annual tradition.

