BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Christmas Carol and Breakfast with Santa are coming to the Chuck Mathena Center in the coming weeks.

CMC is a non-profit facility located in Princeton, WV at 2 Stafford Commons.

Presented by Greenbrier Valley Theatre: In Charles Dickens’ timeless masterpiece, Ebenezer Scrooge must face the ghosts of his past, the reality of his present and the grim future that awaits him. With the help of three holiday Ghosts, Scrooge goes on a journey of self-discovery that teaches him the value of generosity, kindness and brotherhood. This innovative new production is guaranteed to satisfy the young and young at heart during the holiday season. This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts.

Step inside a winter wonderland and enjoy a filling, catered breakfast, activities with Mrs. Claus, entertainment throughout the morning, and of course a visit with Mr. Claus himself! Each child will receive a keepsake photo and a special gift from Santa. Please register with all members of your party for guaranteed seating. Seats of 2-4 will be with another party. Seats of 6-8 will have their own table. Seating is limited and on a first come, first served basis. Gift Cards cannot be used for this event.

