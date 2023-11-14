Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in...
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks gather at center ice, before an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, to honor former Penguin player Adam Johnson, shown on scoreboard, who died in while playing in an English hockey league game. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.

Johnson, 29, was playing for the Nottingham Panthers against the Sheffield Steelers on Oct. 28 when a skate blade cut his neck in the Elite Ice Hockey League game at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

South Yorkshire Police did not name the suspect or provide his age. He was in police custody.

The player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck was Matt Petgrave, 31, who plays for Sheffield.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive inquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said.

Fans had a moment of silence for Johnson at the Steelers next game and gave Petgrave, who didn’t play in the game a standing ovation.

Johnson was a Minnesota native who appeared in a total of 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.

The English Ice Hockey Association, which governs the sport below the Elite League, reacted to Johnson’s death by requiring all players in England to wear neck guards from the start of 2024.

Messages sent to Johnson’s agent and a friend of the family seeking comment were not immediately returned.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Police in Nebraska said an officer went to a home following a report that a teenage girl...
GRAPHIC: Girl, 16, charged with murder in stabbing death of her newborn baby
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
West Virginia State Police investigating reports of human remains in Mercer County
Eric Shawn Phillips
Princeton man sentenced to 30 years for child exploitation crime
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Missing veteran banners
Missing veterans banners cause concern for Wyoming County resident

Latest News

According to the Golden Dog Farm’s website, visitors can book the one-hour experience to play...
You can play with a dozen golden retrievers while drinking cider at this farm
The site of a fire is seen under Interstate 10, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los...
Fire-damaged Los Angeles freeway to take 3 to 5 weeks to repair, California governor says
FILE - A person carries sands bags through water as heavy rains cause streets to flood in...
Worsening warming is hurting people in all regions, US climate assessment shows
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
The last government shutdown deadline ousted the House speaker. This week’s showdown could be calmer