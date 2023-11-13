WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, November 17, along US Route 19, approximately .1 mile south of the WV Rt. 41 (Johnstown Road) intersection.

This checkpoint will be operational from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m.

The purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and educate the motoring public about the dangers and consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The public is urged to assist law enforcement in the prevention of drunk driving by reporting those drivers to local law enforcement, State Police detachments, or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

