Welch man sentenced for fentanyl crime

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Myron “Mylo” Dwayne Brown, 44, of Welch, was sentenced for distribution of fentanyl to one year in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, today.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on February 22, 2022, Brown sold a substance containing fentanyl to a confidential informant at a Havaco residence in McDowell County. Brown admitted to that transaction and further admitted to selling controlled substances at the Havaco residence on December 29, 2021, and February 28, 2022.

Brown was aided and abetted by another individual during the December 29, 2021, transaction and the controlled substance sold was confirmed by the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory to contain butonitazene, a federal Schedule I controlled substance.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The task force consists of members of the West Virginia State Police, the Bluefield Police Department, the Princeton Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Department, and the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Sweet Babies Bakery ribbon cutting
Sweet Babies Bakery hosts official ribbon cutting
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

Brian T. Whittington
Smithers man facing felony sexual abuse charges
10-story high rise building evacuated in Hinton
10-story high rise building evacuated in Hinton
For nearly 29 years, Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick has made life-altering decisions for the defendants...
Raleigh County judge to not seek re-election
Having an ice scraper with a brush is one tool you should have handy before winter.
How to winterize your car before winter