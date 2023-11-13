Veterans Day Celebration returns to Chuck Mathena Center after 4 year hiatus

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -It’s been four years since the Chuck Mathena Center staged their “Veterans Day celebration,” a musical observance of Veterans Day. The last time it graced the stage stage at the Chuck Mathena Center was 2019. This is a this free concert featuring patriotic songs performed by local talent from the Two Virginias. The homegrown element sends an essential message to the vets in the audience.

“I think it’s always important. It’s very easy for those of us that are younger, especially to kind of blow past the service that has been done for us, and we are free for that reason, so it’s obviously important for us...” says Candace Wilson, executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center.

Many of the songs were performed by the Chuck Mathena Center’s ‘Generations Choir,’ a group of singers based in this community. Among their members, is the singing Dinger family, a family of vocalists whose grandfather served in the military.

“I think music is a really powerful thing. I think it speaks to every person even if you aren’t a veteran, but especially if you are... " says Alyssa Dinger, “...Like that one speaker said... you can’t give enough recognition... to all the veterans who served.”

Each branch of the military was honored with time in the spotlight in this show.. The songs for each branch, army, navy, air force , marines, and the coast guard, were performed. As each played, members from that branch who were in attendance were asked to stand. As they stood...The crowd showered them with applause in appreciation of not only their service, but their sacrifice.

“There are people who lost their lives for our country. There are people that, you know, they’re never the same. They pay the ultimate price. So, if this is just one way that they can come here for an hour and be celebrated, then we’re happy to do that,” says Wilson.

The veterans day celebration also featured Princeton high school’s JROTC. There was also a guest speaker from “Drive for the Deployed.”, one of the non-profit organizations that focus on veterans. Going forward, the Chuck Mathema Center is planning to continue these celebrations for the Veterans Day holiday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.