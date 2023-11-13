The Veterans Ball of The Two Virginias builds camaraderie among local veterans

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -“The Veterans Ball of The Two Virginias” was held at the Bluefield Arts Center late Veterans Day. The evening began with the presentation of the colors by the Montcalm JROTC and the singing of the National Anthem. David’s Downtown provided the meal for this gathering of veterans who attended. This is the first year the ball has returned following a four-year break due to COVID, but the ball was first held back in 2016. Mike “Doc” Atwell was inspired by the Marine Corps ball held in Las Vegas and wanted to create an event in the Two Virginias for all veterans of any branch. He says the importance of this event goes beyond the party atmosphere because around twenty-two veterans a day are lost to suicide. This event connects veterans both to resource groups and to each other to help struggling veterans not become a suicide statistic.

“It’s near and dear to my heart. I’ve lost a lot of brothers to suicide. I’ve lost a lot of guys that I wish were able to be here. I’ve lost guys that were here in the past that are no longer with us. And the necessity of this event to bring everybody together and remind them of why we’re a part of that brotherhood is so important to me that I’ll never stop putting it together,” says Atwell.

Atwell says the ball turned out even better than he imagined, as he witnessed veteran friendships forming before his eyes. The ball served as a fundraiser benefiting several veteran-focused organizations like Drive for the Deployed, Fallen Warriors, and Tactical Retreat Unplugged. Atwell plans on continuing The Veterans Ball of The Two Virginias for years to come.

