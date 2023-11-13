The Veterans Ball of The Two Virginias builds camaraderie among local veterans

Saturday night, a Veterans Day tradition returned after a four-year hiatus.
The Veterans Ball of The Two Virginias builds camaraderie among local veterans
The Veterans Ball of The Two Virginias builds camaraderie among local veterans(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -“The Veterans Ball of The Two Virginias” was held at the Bluefield Arts Center late Veterans Day. The evening began with the presentation of the colors by the Montcalm JROTC and the singing of the National Anthem. David’s Downtown provided the meal for this gathering of veterans who attended. This is the first year the ball has returned following a four-year break due to COVID, but the ball was first held back in 2016. Mike “Doc” Atwell was inspired by the Marine Corps ball held in Las Vegas and wanted to create an event in the Two Virginias for all veterans of any branch. He says the importance of this event goes beyond the party atmosphere because around twenty-two veterans a day are lost to suicide. This event connects veterans both to resource groups and to each other to help struggling veterans not become a suicide statistic.

“It’s near and dear to my heart. I’ve lost a lot of brothers to suicide. I’ve lost a lot of guys that I wish were able to be here. I’ve lost guys that were here in the past that are no longer with us. And the necessity of this event to bring everybody together and remind them of why we’re a part of that brotherhood is so important to me that I’ll never stop putting it together,” says Atwell.

Atwell says the ball turned out even better than he imagined, as he witnessed veteran friendships forming before his eyes. The ball served as a fundraiser benefiting several veteran-focused organizations like Drive for the Deployed, Fallen Warriors, and Tactical Retreat Unplugged. Atwell plans on continuing The Veterans Ball of The Two Virginias for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Sweet Babies Bakery ribbon cutting
Sweet Babies Bakery hosts official ribbon cutting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
WVU Tech wins the River States Conference championship over Rio Grande
WVU Tech wins the River States Conference men’s soccer championship over Rio Grande
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

Veterans Day Celebration returns to Chuck Mathena Center after 4 year hiatus
Veterans Day Celebration returns to Chuck Mathena Center after 4 year hiatus
New Veterans Day parade comes to Bluefield, Virginia
New Veterans Day parade comes to Bluefield, Virginia
Updated military memorial unveiled in Summers County
Updated military memorial unveiled in Summers County
City of Welch honors veterans during 105th Veterans Day Parade
City of Welch honors veterans during 105th Veterans Day Parade