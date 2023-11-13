UVA remembers fallen football players one year after shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Monday marks one year since the shooting on the University of Virginia campus that claimed the lives of three football players.

On Nov. 13, 2022, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on Grounds while returning from a trip to D.C.

The UVA community is mourning the loss of three football players, who were shot and killed on Sunday evening. (Source;UVA | UVA)

Two others were wounded, including running back Mike Hollins, who has since recovered and returned to the football field.

On Sunday, UVA President Jim Ryan released a video statement ahead of the tragedy.

Tomorrow, November 13th, marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting on Grounds that took the lives of three of our students and injured two others. In this brief video, I share a few thoughts as we approach this day of remembrance together. https://t.co/brF7F1ZoTm — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 12, 2023

On Monday, the university has several events planned to remember the victims.

Murder charges against the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., were upgraded in September from second-degree murder to aggravated murder. His next court hearing is in February.

