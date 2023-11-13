UVA remembers fallen football players one year after shooting

On Nov. 13, 2022, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on Grounds while returning from a trip to D.C.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Monday marks one year since the shooting on the University of Virginia campus that claimed the lives of three football players.

Two others were wounded, including running back Mike Hollins, who has since recovered and returned to the football field.

On Sunday, UVA President Jim Ryan released a video statement ahead of the tragedy.

On Monday, the university has several events planned to remember the victims.

Murder charges against the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., were upgraded in September from second-degree murder to aggravated murder. His next court hearing is in February.

