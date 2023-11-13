Temperatures will be trending above average just about every day this week

As we wake up and step out the door this morning, we’ll be fighting the chill, with temperatures down in the 30s for most, with some areas even coming in in the 20s. We’re looking dry for today with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 50s today, with some looking at possible 60 degree highs. More sun than clouds for the afternoon, but overnight we’ll see more clouds beginning to build in, lows tonight hovering around freezing again.

Highs today will be in the upper 50s, as we stay unseasonably warm. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is going to be more of the same, sort of a copy and paste forecast. We will see slightly more clouds, but temperatures will be just as warm, sitting in the mid to upper 50s. All week long we’re going to be trending warm thanks to high pressure. We’re even going to be reaching up into the 60s as we head into the middle of the week.

Highs this week will be above average all across the board this week. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until Thursday night into Friday as we see a frontal system that’ll bring temperatures down into the weekend. Outside of that we’ll be struggling to find some rain, with dry conditions extending further into our region.

