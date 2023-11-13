Smithers man facing felony sexual abuse charges

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Smithers man is facing felony sexual abuse charges.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies began investigating a possible sexual abuse of a juvenile on November 3. Preliminary information from the investigation produced enough probable cause to obtain a warrant.

Brian T. Whittington, 39, of Smithers, has been charged with felony Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in Trust.

Whittington was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate where he posted a $35,000 bond.

He will now await further court proceedings.

