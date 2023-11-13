Residents evacuated following Hinton apartment fire

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fire prompted an evacuation of some in the city of Hinton, Sunday.

A trio of fire departments in Summers County converged on the high rise building in Hinton.

There is not a lot of information available about the fire and evacuation of the building, but the Summers County 911 dispatch did confirm the call for the fire came in at 10:45 that morning.

The fire departments that responded were Hinton Fire Department and Summers County and Jumping Branch volunteer fire departments.

It is unknown at this time how many were displaced by the blaze or if there are any injuries.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

