Reese’s Caramel Big Cups are making a comeback due to popular demand

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”(The Hershey Company via PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – The Hershey Company has announced it’s bringing back caramel to its popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company is introducing Reese’s Caramel Big Cup in regular and king sizes.

Hershey’s discontinued the product in 2006, but a change.org petition that started two years ago urged the company to bring it back.

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”

They can be found in stores starting Friday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

