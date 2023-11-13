Raleigh County judge to not seek re-election

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - For nearly 29 years, Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick has made life-altering decisions for the defendants who have come before his court. For some, that meant giving them a chance to turn their lives around. For others, it meant handing down hard time for ugly crimes.

Regardless of the case, Judge Kirkpatrick’s colleagues say he has always been guided by the Rule of Law; the principle that all people are equal under the American legal system.

“He cares about everybody who comes through the system,” explained Judge Andrew Dimlich. “He treats everybody fairly. Don’t get me wrong, he’s not afraid to hand down some harsh punishments when they merit it. But it’s not for a lack of consideration, going through the whole file and looking at everything in that person’s history.”

In an interview with WVVA News on Monday, Judge Kirkpatrick indicated he will not be running for re-election again in January, opening the door to someone new to take the seat.

“It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to serve as a judge for Raleigh County. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. It’s been exciting, interesting, and the best job I’ve ever had.”

A graduate of WVU Law school, Judge Kirpatrick has brought to the court over the years extensive experience in federal, criminal, and civil casework. As much as he is admired and relied upon for his legal expertise, his colleagues said it is his heart that will be sorely missed.

“The care and compassion, when litigant is pro se for example, he always makes sure they are heard and have their day in court. He’s one of the kindest judges I’ve ever been in front of,” said defense counsel Robert Dunlap.

In retirement, Judge Kirkpatrick hopes to spend more time with his grandchildren and write a book about his experiences in the courtroom.

The only candidate to announce a candidacy for the race is Beckley attorney Daniel Burns.

