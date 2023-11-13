Princeton man sentenced to 30 years for child exploitation crime

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Eric Shawn Phillips, 43, of Princeton, was sentenced for enticement of a minor to 30 years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, and ordered to pay $7,200 in restitution. Phillips will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Phillips persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor female to engage in sexual activity with him from on or about April 19, 2021, to on or about February 17, 2022. Phillips admitted that his criminal conduct included sending numerous sexually explicit messages to the minor female via text messaging and social media messaging apps.

“The sentence imposed today case reflects the horrific circumstances of this case and the truly despicable acts of this defendant,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I commend the investigative work of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the excellent coordination with the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.”

Phillips also has related charges pending in Mercer County Circuit Court, where co-defendant Amber Nicole Phillips has pled guilty to being a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust allowing the sexual abuse of a child.

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran also commended the work of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

“We have a great working relationship with the United States Attorney’s Office and appreciate all of their assistance in helping us protect our Mercer County kids from sexual predators,” Cochran said.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorneys Julie M. White and Alexander A. Redmon prosecuted the case.

