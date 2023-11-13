Princeton man pleads guilty to federal gun crime

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kaleb Merritt, 27, of Princeton, pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, today.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on October 27, 2022, law enforcement officers arrested Merritt on a Virginia warrant at the Princeton business where he was working. Merritt told the officers that he had a firearm when they asked him if he had any weapons. Officers found a Glock model 43 pistol in Merritt’s pants pocket.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Merritt knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony conviction for first-degree arson in Mercer County Circuit Court on June 12, 2015.

Merritt is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is prosecuting the case.

