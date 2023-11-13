Princeton man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

Court generic
Court generic(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Malachi Damonte Cooper, 22, of Princeton, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on December 8, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Bluefield residence where Cooper was staying. Officers found 734 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 130 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a money counter, a Micro Draco 7.62mm semi-automatic pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol loaded with a 30-round magazine, and over $23,000. Cooper admitted that he possessed the controlled substances and intended to distribute them.

Cooper is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2024, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Sweet Babies Bakery ribbon cutting
Sweet Babies Bakery hosts official ribbon cutting
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

Eric Shawn Phillips
Princeton man sentenced to 30 years for child exploitation crime
WVVA News at 6
Missing veterans banners cause concern for Wyoming County resident
Missing veteran banners
Missing veterans banners cause concern for Wyoming County resident
Birthdays: 11.13.23
Birthdays: 11.13.23