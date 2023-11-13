Princeton man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Malachi Damonte Cooper, 22, of Princeton, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, on December 8, 2022, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Bluefield residence where Cooper was staying. Officers found 734 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 130 grams of fentanyl, digital scales, a money counter, a Micro Draco 7.62mm semi-automatic pistol, a Glock 9mm pistol loaded with a 30-round magazine, and over $23,000. Cooper admitted that he possessed the controlled substances and intended to distribute them.

Cooper is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2024, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell is prosecuting the case.

