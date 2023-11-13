Princeton Health and Fitness Center hosts fall vendor showcase

Leonard Beckett sits with his hand made wood crafts
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton Health and Fitness Center hosted a fall vendor showcase on Monday. The center has the event every year as a way to showcase local talent and products from community members.

The event was free to the public and the center waived joining fees for those interested in getting active. Some of the vendors at the showcase includes 98-year-old WWII Veteran Leonard Beckett who sells handmade wood crafts and Built Different LLC that sells a variety of different clothing.

“It’s great for the community, it’s involvement and having people come in. People have come in today that have probably never been in our facility before. It’s a great facility for our area and we’re just very proud of it and we’re happy to have everybody here today,” said Dusty Raulerson.

21 vendors participated in the event.

