The next few days will be mild and dry

High pressure will be in control until late week
OUT THE DOOR FORECAST
OUT THE DOOR FORECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll gradually see increasing clouds overnight, but we should stay dry! Low temps will hit the 30s for most, and patchy frost will be possible, mainly in the deeper valleys/river valleys.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will be seasonable with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Aside from more cloud cover, the weather will again be fair, and that goes for Tuesday night as well. Low temps will fall into the 40s and 40s under partly cloudy skies.

COOL TEMPS
COOL TEMPS(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry and mild as well, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s.

RAIN CHANCE
RAIN CHANCE(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

A front will be on our doorstep by Thursday night, ushering in more moisture. Showers will develop late Thursday and rain looks to be on and off as we hit Friday...a cooler weekend looks to follow....

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Sweet Babies Bakery ribbon cutting
Sweet Babies Bakery hosts official ribbon cutting
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Highs today will be in the upper 50s, as we stay unseasonably warm.
Temperatures will be trending above average just about every day this week
MONDAY - FUTURECAST
The start of the work week will be sunny and seasonable
The end of next week is looking very warm.
Quiet again tonight, with more dry weather on the way this week