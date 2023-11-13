The next few days will be mild and dry

EVENING PLANNER (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll gradually see increasing clouds overnight, but we should stay dry! Low temps will hit the 30s for most, and patchy frost will be possible, mainly in the deeper valleys/river valleys.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow will be seasonable with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Aside from more cloud cover, the weather will again be fair, and that goes for Tuesday night as well. Low temps will fall into the 40s and 40s under partly cloudy skies.

COOL TEMPS

Wednesday and most of Thursday look dry and mild as well, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s and 60s.

RAIN CHANCE

A front will be on our doorstep by Thursday night, ushering in more moisture. Showers will develop late Thursday and rain looks to be on and off as we hit Friday...a cooler weekend looks to follow....

