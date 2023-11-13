Missing veterans banners cause concern for Wyoming County resident

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - This past weekend, veterans were celebrated all across the country, but one family in Wyoming County says this is the second holiday in a row they’ve faced disappointment.

This resident asked for their identity to be kept private, but says they wanted to bring awareness to an issue they’ve been dealing with since last fall. In September of 2022, this resident says they saw that the City of Mullens was taking applications for a Hometown Hero Program, which would display veterans banners across town. They remember thinking it was the perfect way for them and their family to honor the special veteran in their lives.

They claim they went into City Hall, paid $125 cash for the application- without being offered a receipt of payment- and patiently waited to surprise their veteran come November 11, 2022.

“We gave him the card on Veteran’s Day. We all signed it, and we went to go drive around and show him, and, on Veteran’s Day, there were no banners. We drove all through the town, and they were not there.”

The resident says they quickly contacted City Hall and from there received excuse after excuse from the employee who was over the program as to why the banners were not being ordered. Simultaneously, the city’s new mayor, Alan “Mater” Mills, was questioning the city’s finances, which, eventually, led to an investigation involving the State Auditor’s Public Integrity and Fraud Unit.

In a phone interview with WVVA, Mills confirmed that auditors did come in and take the city’s records and computers in September of this year. He adds that, until their property is returned along with a report, they have no way of knowing if the veterans banner funds were misused.

He told WVVA, however, that- if this is the case- the city will do everything in its power to rectify the issue.

“I back the veterans 100 percent,” Mayor Mills shared. “I think veterans is one of the greatest things in this world. If you’re a veteran, I appreciate your time you spent, your service and I will make it right. It will get done right, but I just need a little bit of patience till we can get back the stuff that was took, till we know what we got, and then we’ll make it right.”

Mills explains that it may be months before the State Auditor’s Office returns those items.

As for this resident, they say they are still left without answers, and another Veteran’s Day has come and gone without the banners. They say they want closure, but more than that they want their veteran to feel appreciated, as well as any veterans impacted by this situation.

“I feel bad for him. You know, he’s taken the time to leave his hometown to go and serve his country and now gets to drive through different communities that have banners up and they are recognizing all of their veterans, and in his own hometown not only do they not have banners up, but now he has to experience a situation like this.”

WVVA has been actively working to learn of more families impacted by this situation but has not been able to confirm how many people applied for banners.

Mayor Mills did reveal that the auditors found a folder of military pictures in City Hall during their seizure of the city’s property and says those pictures would have been copied and used for the veterans banners. That folder was taken along with everything else, but Mills says he will work to return the pictures to their owners once it is returned.

