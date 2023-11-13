Justice companies announce $1 billion lawsuit against Carter Bank

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Justice companies have once again filed a lawsuit against Carter Bank & Trust, this one asking for more than $1 billion in damages.

Steve Ruby, attorney for the Justice companies, which is owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family, said in a statement the lawsuit involving the family and 15 of their companies seeks the damages “arising from the defendants’ illegally blocking the Justice plaintiffs from doing business with lenders other than Carter Bank. The suit asserts that the defendants violated the federal Bank Holding Company Act, among other laws.”

According to the lawsuit, five counts against Carter Bank are alleged, including violation of the Bank Holding Company Act, breach of contract, breach of fiduciary responsibility, tortious interference with business relations, and declaratory judgment.

Those counts stem from allegations that Carter Bank, which is based in Martinsville, Va. and has branches in Virginia and North Carolina, interfered with the Justice companies’ ability to do business with other financial institutions, “breached the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the execution of its contractual rights and obligations” as well as breached fiduciary responsibilities.

Carter Bank and the Justice companies first were involved in a lawsuit in 2021 after the owner and founder of the bank, Worth Carter, died in April 2017.

Justice has said in the past he and Carter were good friends and had done business together for many years.

The lawsuit says that at the time of Carter’s death, the Justice companies’ loan portfolio had grown from $4.5 million to $740 million, and “the interest those loans generated provided most of the Bank’s profit. The loans primarily were long-term—as long as 20 years—and had attractive interest rates of 4% to 5%.”

According to the lawsuit, “After Mr. Carter’s death, the Justice family could have moved their business to another bank. But the Bank’s new management swiftly moved to cut off that option, effectively seizing control of the Justice businesses and making it impossible for Plaintiffs ever to fully pay off their loans, with the goal of securing for the Bank a permanent stream of tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue. Carter has pursued that goal relentlessly—and unlawfully—ever since.”

Several disputes about repaying loans were settled initially after a May 2021 lawsuit.

But the lawsuit alleges the defendants “have continued to demand extreme terms intended to hobble Plaintiffs’ business operations and prevent repayment…”

Some of the details in a copy of the lawsuit were redacted.

Plaintiffs are seeking a declaratory judgment in their favor; an award of direct and consequential damages of not less than $1 billion; an award of punitive damages as permitted by law; and an award of costs, interest, expenses, and attorney fees.

Family members named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit include James C. Justice, II, Cathy Justice, and James C. “Jay” Justice, III.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of West Virgnia, Beckley Division.

Carter Bank could not be reached for comment on the lawsuit, but a message was left requesting a response.

