Greenbrier County man faces felony charges in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Sheriff Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s office is confirming that a Greenbrier County man is behind bars facing felony charges for crimes committed in Fayette County, WV.

According to Fridley last month, his deputies responded to the scene of an overdose in the Lookout, WV area. Although life-saving measures were rendered the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses reported to law enforcement they saw a male leaving the residence shortly before the victim was found.

Detectives were able to located and identified that male as Michael S. Gray of Rainelle, WV in Greenbrier County.

Gray admitted to using narcotics with the victim but insisted the victim was alive when he left.

The 42-year-old is charged with the felony offense of Death Resulting from Failure to Render Aid While Engaging in the Illegal Use of Controlled Substances.

He is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.