Driver crashes $300,000 McLaren sports car into building

A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend. (Source: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A driver was left injured after crashing a $300,000 sports car into a building in Portland, Oregon this weekend.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, the driver crashed the McLaren 720S into a building just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover, according to firefighters.

No one else was in the car or injured in the crash.

The crash damaged the building’s facade and smashed ground-level windows and glass doors.

Further information was not available.

