10-story high rise building evacuated in Hinton

10-story high rise building evacuated in Hinton
10-story high rise building evacuated in Hinton
By Martin Staunton
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A late morning couch fire in a 6th floor apartment in the high rise building on Stokes Drive triggered an evacuation. City Manager Chris Meadows says there are 100 apartments in the building, that primarily serves senior citizens and people living with disabilities.

The call to 911 came in at 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Three fire departments converged on the scene, including the Hinton, Jumping Branch VFD, and Summers County VFD.

Meadows says the fire suppression system did much of the work extinguishing the fire, but the sprinklers caused a lot of water damage to the apartments below the 6th floor. The water damage is why residents remain displaced according to Meadows.

He adds many of the affected residents have made arrangements to stay with family or friends until they can return to the high rise, but he said there’s no timeline for the residents return to their homes.

Meadows says one person was treated for smoke inhalation due to the fire.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Sweet Babies Bakery ribbon cutting
Sweet Babies Bakery hosts official ribbon cutting
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

Court ruling
Welch man sentenced for fentanyl crime
Brian T. Whittington
Smithers man facing felony sexual abuse charges
For nearly 29 years, Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick has made life-altering decisions for the defendants...
Raleigh County judge to not seek re-election
Having an ice scraper with a brush is one tool you should have handy before winter.
How to winterize your car before winter