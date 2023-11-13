10-story high rise building evacuated in Hinton

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A late morning couch fire in a 6th floor apartment in the high rise building on Stokes Drive triggered an evacuation. City Manager Chris Meadows says there are 100 apartments in the building, that primarily serves senior citizens and people living with disabilities.

The call to 911 came in at 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning. Three fire departments converged on the scene, including the Hinton, Jumping Branch VFD, and Summers County VFD.

Meadows says the fire suppression system did much of the work extinguishing the fire, but the sprinklers caused a lot of water damage to the apartments below the 6th floor. The water damage is why residents remain displaced according to Meadows.

He adds many of the affected residents have made arrangements to stay with family or friends until they can return to the high rise, but he said there’s no timeline for the residents return to their homes.

Meadows says one person was treated for smoke inhalation due to the fire.

