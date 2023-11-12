WVU Tech wins the River States Conference men’s soccer championship over Rio Grande

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia (WVU) Tech Golden Bears claimed the No. 1 seed in the regular season of the River States Conference (RSC), and made it all the way to the conference championship Saturday in Beckley, to take on No. 2 seed Rio Grande RedStorm. The teams played in the RSC championship in 2022 where Rio Grande won 4-2.

In the 2023 version of the championship, the game would end in regulation at 0-0. Then in the following two overtimes, both teams failed to score leading to a penalty kicks (PKs). In PKS, WVU Tech would take a 3-2 advantage after seven attempts. On Rio Grande’s seventh attempt, Ramon Ferrari would come up with the save, and winning the game for WVU Tech. WVU Tech wins the RSC championship and will now await it’s opponent in the NAIA tournament.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.