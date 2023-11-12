Updated military memorial unveiled in Summers County

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Coinciding with Veterans Day, the Summers County Commission has made some improvements to the Military Memorial in Hinton and held a rededication ceremony to honor veterans in the community. If you’ve been through Hinton before, you may have seen their Military Memorial. It’s a large stone wall with a plaque honoring the local veterans who paid the ultimate price for our freedom in America. On Saturday, they unveiled new symbols representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard which will now fill the spaces on the wall that had previously been blank. This refurbishment was first envisioned by Elisa and Jeff Thompson, who approached the Summers County Commission about adding the logos. Charles Saunders, the president of the Summers County Commission, says he hopes this redesigned memorial will help veterans know how thankful Summers County and the entire country is for their service.

“I hope they would be proud of what we’ve done here today, and it’s all for them. It has nothing to do with the Summers County Commission or anything like that, it’s for our veterans, and we thank our veterans every day for their service,” says Saunders.

Saunders commends the turnout for the rededication ceremony, adding, many residents of Summers County including him have had friends and family fight for our freedoms.

