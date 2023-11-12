The start of the work week will be sunny and seasonable

Highs will be in the 50s again Monday afternoon
MONDAY - FUTURECAST
MONDAY - FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Skies should stay clear tonight, and temps will hit the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow, highs should again climb into the 50s with high pressure in control.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Monday night will be partly cloudy and chilly again with low temps in the 30s for most.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

We look to stay rain-free, but will see more clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. We otherwise look dry and seasonable, with highs in the 50s.

RAIN CHANCE
RAIN CHANCE(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Rain looks to roll-in as low pressure moves toward our area into Thursday night-Friday time period...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

