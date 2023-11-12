The start of the work week will be sunny and seasonable

OVERNIGHT (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Skies should stay clear tonight, and temps will hit the 20s and 30s. Tomorrow, highs should again climb into the 50s with high pressure in control.

Monday night will be partly cloudy and chilly again with low temps in the 30s for most.

We look to stay rain-free, but will see more clouds Tuesday and Wednesday. We otherwise look dry and seasonable, with highs in the 50s.

Rain looks to roll-in as low pressure moves toward our area into Thursday night-Friday time period...

