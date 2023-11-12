Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday

Tigers win 37-7 over Oak Hill Red Devils, Mavericks win 48-15 over Sherman Tide and Tazewell Bulldogs defeat Ridgeview Wolfpack 54-18
Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

Check out the highlights and scores from the three High School football playoff games in the Two Virginias Saturday

WVSSAC:

Class A

1) James Monroe 48 - 16) Sherman 15

Class AAA

5) Princeton 37 - 12) Oak Hill 7

VHSL Region 2D:

4) Tazewell 54 - 5) Ridgeview 18

