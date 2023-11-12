New Veterans Day parade comes to Bluefield, Virginia

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Veterans Day is celebrated across America. Here in the Two Virginias, one town is starting a new tradition to honor veterans. Bluefield, Virginia’s Veterans Day parade got its start on Saturday, winding through Bluefield’s downtown. Multiple groups made appearances in the parade, including first responders, kids from the Wade Center, and members of the VFW. Many local veterans were featured such as Larry Kinzer, owner of the Roasted Bean, who was the grand marshal of the parade.

“...It’s a great honor to be able to represent all the veterans and those that are no longer with us and fought so bravely for our country,” says Kinzer.

The organizer for the parade was Andrew Hanson, Bluefield’s town manager, who says he first envisioned this new tradition as a way to grow Bluefield’s Veterans Day celebrations and bring honor to local veterans.

“I think it just brings awareness and it lets us honor our veterans, it lets them be showcased for at least one day out of the year, and really make them feel special and that’s our goal,” says Hanson.

Hanson says he plans to bring the parade back next year and hopes to make it even bigger. Kinzer says he plans to return as well.

