14-year-old teen hurt after shooting

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager is recovering after being injured in a shooting.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a tip around 3 a.m. about a possible shooting victim at a gas station on Witcher Creek Road in Belle.

Deputies responded to the area but did not locate any victims or evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Through thier investigation, deputies said a 14-year-old teenage boy was shot at a party Saturday night. Investigators said the party allegedly took place on a strip mine property in the Witcher Creek area.

Officers said the teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

No criminal charges have been filed; however, deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

