14-year-old teen hurt after shooting

One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.
One person was taken to hospital following a shooting incident.(WCJB)
By Makenna Leisifer and Kimberly Keagy
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 9:46 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager is recovering after being injured in a shooting.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a tip around 3 a.m. about a possible shooting victim at a gas station on Witcher Creek Road in Belle.

Deputies responded to the area but did not locate any victims or evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Through thier investigation, deputies said a 14-year-old teenage boy was shot at a party Saturday night. Investigators said the party allegedly took place on a strip mine property in the Witcher Creek area.

Officers said the teenager suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

No criminal charges have been filed; however, deputies are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Princeton, James Monroe and Tazewell advance in the playoffs Saturday
Sweet Babies Bakery ribbon cutting
Sweet Babies Bakery hosts official ribbon cutting
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
WVU Tech wins the River States Conference championship over Rio Grande
WVU Tech wins the River States Conference men’s soccer championship over Rio Grande
After learning she had won, Briana Mills spotted a rainbow in the sky and took a photo of her...
Generous woman wins top lottery prize after paying for another customer’s groceries

Latest News

Greenbrier County man faces felony charges in Fayette County
Greenbrier County man faces felony charges in Fayette County
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
WVSP Beckley Detachment to conduct sobriety checkpoint
Wyoming County teacher to seek 9th District Senate seat
Wyoming County teacher to seek 9th District Senate seat
Richlands Police investigating domestic dispute shooting
Richlands Police investigating domestic dispute shooting
UPDATE: Richlands Police arrests robbery suspect
UPDATE: Richlands Police arrests robbery suspect