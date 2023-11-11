Quiet again tonight, with more dry weather on the way this week

Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Veteran’s day turned out pretty good for us. High pressure will continue to build in this evening which will result in temperatures in the low to mid 50s tomorrow. This evening we’re going to see lows in the low to mid 30s. Some of us could possibly get below freezing. A mix of sun and clouds again on Sunday, with a little more clearing into the afternoon. With high pressure building in, we won’t be seeing much relief from drought conditions, which have increased since last week. The latest drought monitor showing that moderate drought stages are beginning in Giles County, with even more of our area staying abnormally dry. Out to our east, an extreme drought has been declared, which hasn’t been seen since 2008.

Tonight temps will be on the chilly side.
Tonight temps will be on the chilly side.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the start of the work week, we’re going to see similar conditions to this past week, though highs will be a lot closer to seasonal norms. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s, with partly cloudy skies just about every day until the end of the week, when we look to see a bit of rain.

The end of next week is looking very warm.
The end of next week is looking very warm.(maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman was shot Thursday morning in Rochester
Richlands Police investigating domestic dispute shooting
What was supposed to be Serenity Hawley’s 18th birthday, turned into the day that her parents...
“It’s like the nightmare you can’t wake up for.” Family speaks out about slain Blacksburg teen
Emergency officials respond to the scene of a home explosion on Friday, Nov. 10.
Explosion levels home in Charleston
Suspect charged
UPDATE: Richlands Police arrests robbery suspect
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Drought conditions will persist into next week, with dry weather after today.
Much needed rain today, but not quite enough to combat drought conditions
WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (11-9-2023)
VETERANS DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Needed rain rolls in on Friday, we dry out by Vets Day