Quiet again tonight, with more dry weather on the way this week

Veteran’s day turned out pretty good for us. High pressure will continue to build in this evening which will result in temperatures in the low to mid 50s tomorrow. This evening we’re going to see lows in the low to mid 30s. Some of us could possibly get below freezing. A mix of sun and clouds again on Sunday, with a little more clearing into the afternoon. With high pressure building in, we won’t be seeing much relief from drought conditions, which have increased since last week. The latest drought monitor showing that moderate drought stages are beginning in Giles County, with even more of our area staying abnormally dry. Out to our east, an extreme drought has been declared, which hasn’t been seen since 2008.

Tonight temps will be on the chilly side. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the start of the work week, we’re going to see similar conditions to this past week, though highs will be a lot closer to seasonal norms. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s, with partly cloudy skies just about every day until the end of the week, when we look to see a bit of rain.

The end of next week is looking very warm. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

