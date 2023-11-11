Marshall falls to Radford in the first college basketball game ever at The Greenbrier

The Thundering Herd fall in the final seconds to the Highlanders 66-62 in Colonial Hall
By Jon Surratt
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRING, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier, known as America’s Resort, hosted its first ever college basketball game Friday night in Colonial Hall as the Marshall Thundering Herd took on the Radford Highlanders.

The Highlanders would get out to a quick lead in the first half, led by a dominant defense, and led 33-23 at halftime. However, in the second half the Herd came all the way back to tie it 36-36. Later in the second half, the Highlanders would go on a run to take a 61-52 lead near the end of the game led by Kenyon Giles. The Herd would respond to go on a 10-1 run and tie it up 62-62, as Radford had one final possession. In the possession, the Highlanders found Bryan Antoine in the corner for a three pointer, plus the foul, to win the game 66-62.

