Local veterans honored at Southwest Virginia Community College event

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) -The Veterans Day Celebration at Southwest Virginia Community College returned to honor local veterans. Attendees could hear from speakers, listen to live music, and enjoy a barbeque lunch. Tommy Wright, the president of Southwest Virginia Community College says this event is a small token of appreciation for those who served this country.

“...My father served in the Navy, and so... service to our country and the commitment and the honor that we give back to those that have served is something that’s personal to me and I’m glad we are able to do that here at Southwest,” says Wright.

A focus of the event was on veterans returning home, with several local veterans honored for their impact on the community following their return. One such veteran was honored as the recipient of the state-wide “2023 Veteran Small Business of the Year” award from the Virginia Small Business Development Center. Mack Roger Payne is the creator of Payne Motors, Real Estate, and Rental Properties and an alumnus of Southwest Virginia Community College. He says he’s grateful to the school for their support of veterans and believes he couldn’t have gotten where he is today without their help.

“The college does a lot for the veterans in recognizing them. I know if it hadn’t been for the college, when I come back, I would have missed out on a lot of things, but I took advantage of the G.I. bill, and I went to school at night for several years, I got an associate from Southwest, I got a bachelor’s from Bluefield, so... I contribute that to my success being in business,” says Payne.

Payne encourages other veterans to take advantage of the G.I. bill, adding that it “made a difference” in his life.

