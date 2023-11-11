City of Welch honors veterans during 105th Veterans Day Parade

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) -This Veterans Day, the city of Welch is continuing to keep their over a century old tradition alive. The longest consecutive running Veterans Day parade celebrated veterans for the 105th year, Saturday.

The parade was hosted by the McDowell American Legion Post 8.

The theme of this year’s parade was “Freedom Is Not Free.”

McDowell County native Lt. Col. Matthew Wimmer of the U.S. Space Force was Saturday’s guest speaker and recipient of the American Flag from the American Legion flag ceremony.

Lt. Col. Wimmer grew up in the Big Creek area of McDowell County. He has served in the U.S Army for 23 years and has been with the U.S. Space Force for one year.

He attributes his value and respect for service to being from the area.

The parade also featured marching bands from Bluefield High School and Concord University.

