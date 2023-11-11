Bluefield VA woman celebrates 102nd birthday

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -A Bluefield, Virginia resident is turning 102 on November 12th. She had a birthday party at the Westwood Center with friends and family attending to celebrate.

Ethel Earls grew up on a farm in Marion, Virginia before moving to Tazewell County. She joined the United Methodist Church in Bluefield, Virginia, in 1950 and worked at the Thorton Company before retiring in 1962 (more than 60 years ago). Her son, Greg Earls, travels from New York City to see her and shared with us some stories about her life. He says the biggest takeaway from her life is her willingness to do hard work to provide for her two kids.

“...Here’s a woman who’s a single mom, worked every day of her life, modest means, and she just got the job done...” says Greg Earls, “...She’s had a lot of challenges with her family, but she’s met them all.”

He adds that she was always an avid card player and was a part of seventeen bridge clubs but was asked to stop playing because she won too much. She then took her skills to Las Vegas three times and never lost.

