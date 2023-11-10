Wyoming County teacher to seek 9th District Senate seat

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Senator Manchin’s decision to drop out of the Senate comes on the heels of a number of historic losses for Democrats. In the last election, Republicans picked up ten seats in the House of Delegates, leaving just one Democrat, Elliott Pritt, South of Charleston.

Since that time, Pritt has also made the switch.

The losses are not deterring a Wyoming County Democrat from throwing her hat into the ring, however. A teacher at Wyoming East High School, Christy Cardell tells WVVA News she plans to run for the 9th District seat being vacated by Sen. Bugs Stover.

Cardwell decided to enter the race during the last legislative session in which she watched local lawmakers vote in support of PEIA premium increases. She hopes her campaign will help foster a discussion that moves away from the culture wars impacting less than two percent of the population and instead focus on the broader issues affecting everyday West Virginians.

“Democrats have traditionally been the voice of the people. We want individual rights. We want to do things for the working class. We want the working person to have a voice, decent wages, and know that their job is stable.”

Cardwell would like to support pay raises, among other incentives, that help recruit and retain teachers in the state.

Cardwell also said she would advocate for affordable and quality health care for all West Virginians.

“People should not have to fight insurance companies and bureaucracy to obtain life-saving medical care,” Cardwell said. “We need to expand Medicaid, protect people with pre-existing conditions, lower prescription drug costs, and address the opioid crisis that has devastated our communities. Mental health is just as important as physical health, and we need to provide more funding and services for mental health care and substance abuse treatment.”

In the November election, Cardwell faces a potential challenge from Brian Helton The Mount Hope trucking company owner has also filed pre-candidacy papers, but as a Republican.

