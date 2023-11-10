Richlands Police investigating domestic dispute shooting

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - The Richlands Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred during a domestic dispute.

According to a release from RPD Chief Ron Holt, Tazewell County 911 received a call today, November 10, at approximately 11:20 a.m. of a domestic dispute in progress on Page Street.

As units were responding to the scene, the caller advised that a person had been shot, and upon arrival, Richlands patrol officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to a trauma center where they remain in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation, but RPD advises that there is no current threat to the residents of Richlands.

Holt asks that anyone with information pertaining to this incident call Tazewell County 911 Center at 276-988-0902 and ask to speak with investigators working this case.

