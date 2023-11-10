Omnis construction may be complete by end of 2023

The Omnis facility in Bluefield
The Omnis facility in Bluefield(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield’s Economic Development Authority Director, Jim Spencer says the Omnis facility in Bluefield should be complete by the end of the year. Spencer says work on the 130,000 square foot facility is 80% done.

Spencer says the building is only lacking minor developments inside. He says Omnis has had to deal with bad weather over the summer that slowed construction but he believes the facility will still be complete this year.

“They think that they’ll be doing their hiring in March. With the weather and days like today, it’s raining and things like that. We had a pretty wet summers. It’s delayed a little bit of some construction and things like that but they were even paving the parking lot the other day so things are looking good,” said Spencer.

Spencer says the company will hire anywhere from 150 to 300 employees with a starting wage of $30 an hour.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU confirms death on campus
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday
WVVA HS FOOTBALL IMAGE
Two Virginias High School football First Round Playoff Matchups
Emergency officials respond to the scene of a home explosion on Friday, Nov. 10.
Explosion levels home in Charleston

Latest News

Volunteers are coming together to help preserve a struggling veterans cemetery.
Volunteers to help save a struggling veterans cemetery in Beckley
BVPD searching for Elizabeth Cooper
Bluefield, Va. Police searching for missing teen
Senator Manchin’s decision to drop out of the Senate comes on the heels of a number of historic...
Wyoming County teacher to seek 9th District Senate seat
Steep Valley Fire
Crews continue to battle New River Gorge forest fire