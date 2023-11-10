Omnis construction may be complete by end of 2023

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield’s Economic Development Authority Director, Jim Spencer says the Omnis facility in Bluefield should be complete by the end of the year. Spencer says work on the 130,000 square foot facility is 80% done.

Spencer says the building is only lacking minor developments inside. He says Omnis has had to deal with bad weather over the summer that slowed construction but he believes the facility will still be complete this year.

“They think that they’ll be doing their hiring in March. With the weather and days like today, it’s raining and things like that. We had a pretty wet summers. It’s delayed a little bit of some construction and things like that but they were even paving the parking lot the other day so things are looking good,” said Spencer.

Spencer says the company will hire anywhere from 150 to 300 employees with a starting wage of $30 an hour.

