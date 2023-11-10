Much needed rain today, but not quite enough to combat drought conditions

This morning as we step out the door, it’s going to feel a lot colder than yesterday morning. Temps are sitting in the low 50s and upper 40s right now, but this afternoon we’ll see temperatures decreasing throughout the day, as cold air settles in. We’re looking at overcast skies all day today, with pretty widespread rain throughout the morning and most of the afternoon. Rain will be a little heavy at times and should be coming to an end sometime around 4 PM for most, with southern counties seeing the rain come to an end through 6 PM. Overall, we’re looking at around a half inch of rain at most for our counties.

Rain this morning will continuing on as we head into the mid afternoon hours. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

Veteran’s day tomorrow is going to be pretty nice. High pressure will build in this evening and into tomorrow morning, which will result in temperatures in the low 50s for most. A mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, with a little more clearing into the afternoon. With high pressure building in, we won’t be seeing much relief from drought conditions, which have increased since last week. The latest drought monitor showing that moderate drought stages are beginning in Giles County, with even more of our area staying abnormally dry. Out to our east, an extreme drought has been declared, which hasn’t been seen since 2008.

Drought conditions will persist into next week, with dry weather after today. (maxuser | WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the start of the work week, we’re going to see similar conditions to this past week, though highs will be a lot closer to seasonal norms. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s, with partly cloudy skies just about every day until the end of the week, when we look to see a bit of rain.

