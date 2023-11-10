Marshall University president keynote speaker at Community Foundation of the Virginias dinner

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -The Community Foundation of the Virginias, Inc. hosted its annual reception and dinner at the Fincastle in Bluefield, Virginia Thursday evening.

The dinner was a fundraising event for the charitable organization that donates hundreds of thousands of dollars to local and regional scholarships, grants, and community projects.

This evening’s guest speaker was Brad D. Smith who is currently serving as the president of Marshall University.

Smith grew up in Kenova West Virginia and graduated from Marshall in 1986.

He served as the chief executive officer for Intuit from 2008 until 2018. In 2021 he took the role of Marshall University’s president.

“I am so honored to be here this evening, with the community foundation of Virginia’s I think they are a great example of how communities come together, public, private, and nonprofit to help advance the chapter for the next generation,” Smith said.

This will be the 30th year the Community Foundation of the Virginias has been serving the community, starting in 1993.

