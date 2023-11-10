LIVE performances of Miracle of 34th Street; plus STARZ Christmas Wonderland, Chosen Road & the Church Sisters in Bluefield, WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tim Smith with the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation stops by to chat all things holiday and all things Granada.

Just before the holiday fun gets underway--West Virginia’s Department of Arts, Culture & History in association with Randall Reid Smith are bringing a ‘Celebration of the Arts’ on Wednesday, November 15th at 6 PM. This is a free event which features classical and opera singers as well as a clarinetist and flautist.

Coming this holiday season to the historic theater are several live performances including:

Miracle of 34th Street on November 18th & 19th--purchase tickets here.

Starz Christmas Wonderland on December 16th & 17th--purchase tickets here.

Chosen Road’s Hometown Christmas featuring the Church Sisters and Karen Peck & New River--purchase tickets here.

And tune into Granada Theater Thursday LIVE every week on WVVA @ Noon with Joshua Bolden & Jeffrey Hoole.

