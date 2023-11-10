Greenbrier West football team celebrates undefeated season with Gov. Justice

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier West High School is headed to the playoffs on Friday night. The team celebrated with Gov. Jim Justice, his wife Cathy, and Babydog at the Moose Club in Rainelle on Thursday.

Greenbrier West will also be hosting the playoffs in Charmco, where they will be facing off against Wirt County at 7:30 p.m.

Gov. Justice issued a proclamation to honor the team’s undefeated season during the celebration on Thursday. “It’s unbelievable for me, being a coach and seeing all these kids and everything and the great things the Moose Lodge does for them every week. It’s all about community and it’s really great stuff.”

The team’s head coach Kelly Vaughan credits the team’s success to the little things they focus on all year, from Summer practices to running to weight lifting.

“These guys work extremely hard for the last year. They were 10 and 2 last year and they have a better record than what they did last year. We just want to stay healthy, have no drama, and have fun.”

