Greenbrier West football team celebrates undefeated season with Gov. Justice


Greenbrier West High School is headed to the playoffs on Friday night.
Greenbrier West High School is headed to the playoffs on Friday night.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAINELLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Greenbrier West High School is headed to the playoffs on Friday night. The team celebrated with Gov. Jim Justice, his wife Cathy, and Babydog at the Moose Club in Rainelle on Thursday.

Greenbrier West will also be hosting the playoffs in Charmco, where they will be facing off against Wirt County at 7:30 p.m.

Gov. Justice issued a proclamation to honor the team’s undefeated season during the celebration on Thursday. “It’s unbelievable for me, being a coach and seeing all these kids and everything and the great things the Moose Lodge does for them every week. It’s all about community and it’s really great stuff.”

The team’s head coach Kelly Vaughan credits the team’s success to the little things they focus on all year, from Summer practices to running to weight lifting.

“These guys work extremely hard for the last year. They were 10 and 2 last year and they have a better record than what they did last year. We just want to stay healthy, have no drama, and have fun.”

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU confirms death on campus
Parking garage where two Blacksburg High School students were found dead in a vehicle
Memorial set up for teens found dead in Blacksburg
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday

Latest News

Senator Manchin’s departure from the Senate stands to shake up the political landscape not only...
Governor Justice responds to Senator Manchin’s decision to not seek re-election
Marshall University president keynote speaker at Community Foundation of the Virginias dinner
Marshall University president keynote speaker at Community Foundation of the Virginias dinner
Southern Regional Jail
Plaintiff attorneys lay out settlement agreement in SRJ litigation
Tazewell students buy food for local food bank
Tazewell students buy food for local food bank