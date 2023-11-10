In Focus Preview: DigDeep is expanding water access in Appalachia and beyond

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this Sundays In Focus we talk lack of water access in the two Virginias and one non-profit’s efforts to help those who face the disparity.

DigDeep has been on top of Atwell Mountain in McDowell County all week installing a rain catchment system with its Appalachia Water Project Division and aid from the Navajo Water Project.

“Our home rainwater system is a modification of the home water system that the Navajo Water Project has been doing since its inception,” said Director for the Appalachia Water Project David Woodard.

The rain catchment system is a lifeline for residents who live far beyond the reach of waterlines.

“It’s very hard to go to a granting authority and get a grant or even a loaning authority and borrow money to build a waterline that’s going to lose money from the first day,” Woodard said.

Aside from our landscape, abandonment by industry and aging infrastructure also play a roll in limiting water access.

“Overtime as those coal companies left and populations dwindled the municipalities struggled to keep those up,” Woodard said.

“We obviously know how we got here. Extractive industries. Those lines were laid. They left communities without ways to maintain them. But we try to focus on what to do to fix it,” said Community Relations Coordinator for the Appalachia Water Project Eddie George.

Since its inception the Appalachia Wate Project has connected more than 300 home to reliable water sources. They plan to expand operations in the two Virginias as well as those in Kentucky to meet the need.

“This is the most civilized nation on earth and over 2 million of our neighbors around us lack that access,” said Woodard.

“Water is life. In Navajo its Tó éí ííńá át’é. That’s what that means. And so that’s how we live. Every human being has to have water,” said Director for the Navajo Water Project Cindy Howe.

