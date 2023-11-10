First female veteran-run farm in WV receives massive funding from online lender

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Riffle Farms in Preston County is the first and only commercial bison farm in West Virginia.

Run by U.S Navy veterans Liz and Jimmy Riffle since 2017, this farm is committed to raise honest and sustainable meat.

But for 6 years, they struggled to turn their passion for sustainable farming into a profitable business until now.

Liz Riffle spent years caring for soldiers as a U.S Navy nurse but always dreamed of raising her own farm.

As an animal lover herself, she was totally against the traditional practices of meat production, such as slaughterhouses, and decided that raising bison was the best way to go.

“Bison are considered a non-amendable species according to the USDA and FSI, which is the government regulatory body for meat processing. And they can actually be field harvested. They never have to step foot in a slaughter facility to be processed for meat. And I really aligned with that and wanted to raise bison specifically for that reason,” said Liz.

In 2017, Riffle farms became the first commercial bison farm in the entire state of West Virginia, but it wasn’t easy getting this business off the ground.

Because bison aren’t viewed as a commodity, it was hard to get loans to offset some costs of the farm until recently when Steward stepped in to help them out.

“They were willing to trust in a business model that we had gone all in on, right. And they were like, yeah, we’ll fund that. That’s farming. That’s awesome. We get that that’s a different industry and nobody likes to lend to this and we’re gonna go for it,” Liz said.

Steward provides flexible loans to human-scale farms, ranches, fisheries, and food producers and has worked with over 85 regenerative farms, totaling 25 million dollars in financing.

The CEO, Dan Miller, says he understands the hard work and passion it takes to run a sustainable farm, and Steward allows to take all of the financial obstacles away so farmers can continue growing their business as a full-time job.

“Someone like Liz and her partner have worked so hard on this business while also being in the Navy and being nurses and helping sustain people. So often, we see that where the farm is, starts as a hobby and a side project with all farm income sustaining it, and then through our financing, they’re able to have enough revenue at the enterprise to do that full time,” said Miller

So far, Steward has funded over $400,000 dollars to benefit Riffle Farms. Visit gosteward.com to make a donation.

