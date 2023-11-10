Explosion levels home in Charleston

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALRESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are at the scene of an explosion that destroyed a home on Friday on Charleston’s west side.

A call reporting a fire along Barton Street came in about 4:45 a.m. on Friday morning, dispatchers reported.

However, dispatchers confirm the incident is now being investigated as a home explosion.

First responders do not know if anyone was inside the building or if anyone was injured during the explosion.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JMU logo (PRNewsfoto/James Madison University)
JMU confirms death on campus
Serenity Hawley, found dead in a vehicle in Blacksburg
WATCH: Parents speak of teen killed in Blacksburg two days before 18th birthday
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
WVVA HS FOOTBALL IMAGE
Two Virginias High School football First Round Playoff Matchups
Sweet Babies Bakery ribbon cutting
Sweet Babies Bakery hosts official ribbon cutting

Latest News

In Focus Preview: DigDeep is expanding water access in Appalachia and beyond
In Focus Preview: DigDeep is expanding water access in Appalachia and beyond
Marshall University president keynote speaker at Community Foundation of the Virginias dinner
Marshall University president keynote speaker at Community Foundation of the Virginias dinner
Raleigh County secures grant for surveillance cameras
Raleigh County secures grant for surveillance cameras
Wildfires in New River Gorge appear to be spreading
Wildfires in New River Gorge appear to be spreading
In Focus Preview: DigDeep is expanding water access in Appalachia and beyond
In Focus Preview: DigDeep is expanding water access in Appalachia and beyond