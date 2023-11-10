Experts offer safety tips for a healthy hunting season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hunting season for certain animals is upon us here in the Two Virginias and many people may find themselves out in the woods stalking for big game. Because hunting is physical by nature, the American Heart Association has launched their Heart Healthy Campaign and they want hunters to know the signs of potentially fatal health issues like heart attack and stroke.

The AHA says hunting puts extra stress on the body and many hunters don’t get much exercise other than the time they spend hunting. Health experts say this can lead to hunters having a heart attack or stroke. They’re stressing the importance of knowing the warning signs of each condition.

“Basic signs of a heart attack are of course chest pain and discomfort in the center of your chest. It can also radiate up into your neck or down into your arm. You can also have that lightheadedness, feel nausea, sick at your stomach or even get short of breathe or have pain that goes into your back,” said Kristen Stapleton, a Nurse Practitioner at Clinch Valley Health.

Stapleton says signs of a stroke include face drooping, arm weakness and difficulty speaking. Those with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division say you should have a plan before heading out to hunt which includes letting someone know when and where you’re going and when you should be back.

“Let family members or friends know where you are specifically going that day to hunt. Give them a time when you plan to return so when you do not return they know something is wrong,” said Captain Warren Goodson.

P.J. Cooper managed to survive a widow maker heart attack while out bow hunting in McDowell County. He’s encouraging people to get their yearly check ups and make sure they’re healthy enough to be out hunting.

“Me being an old country boy. You know a lot of the time I blew health care off. Like I said before I had indigestion. I never thought nothing about, but my mother and my grandfather both died of heart disease,” said Cooper.

The AHA says that 25% of the calls received by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division are related to heart attack and stroke incidents.

