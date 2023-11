BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, Virginia Police Department are asking for public assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Elizabeth Cooper, 16, was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt. She is 5′4″, 260 pounds with brown/red hair.

BVPD asks that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts contact the at 276-326-2621.

