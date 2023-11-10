Blacksburg employer of teen found shot describes concern when girl didn’t show up for work

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blacksburg community is still reeling after police say two teenagers were found dead in a parking garage Tuesday afternoon.

The day police found the high school students, one of them, identified by her family as 17-year-old Serenity Hawley, was supposed to be at work.

Your Pie Pizza co-owner Dawn Holesa tells WDBJ7 Hawley’s shift began at 5 p.m. When she didn’t show up 30 minutes after her shift began, they knew something was wrong.

“She’s never like that. You can count on her. She’s extremely reliable. She’s just absolutely wonderful,” said Holesa.

That’s when her supervisor tried contacting her and called all the hospitals nearby. Later that night on Tuesday, they were told by a detective that she had been found dead in a parking garage just steps away.

“It was just across the street. And you know, we had no idea that she was there... and what was going to happen or happening,” explained Holesa. “You just kind of feel helpless… almost if I had just scheduled her sooner or maybe done anything so we could still have her.”

Holesa describes Serenity as a great example of what an employee should be.

“She’s a hard worker,” added Holesa. “And so she would be here so often that it’s just the past couple of days, it seems like little she’ll be coming in... she loved to be here, thank goodness and, and we loved having her.”

Holesa says Serenity will always be part of the Your Pie Pizza family and that Serenity was like a daughter to her.

“She’s been with us almost since we opened. And... there’s definitely a hole,” said Holesa.

Click here to help Hawley’s family financially.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the Blacksburg Police Department Crime Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or email bpdtipline@blacksburg.gov.

